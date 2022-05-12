Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the East Coast Premiere of WINDFALL Directed by Jason Alexander

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that Windfall, the first show of the 2022 Mainstage Season, is now in rehearsal. The new comedy by Scooter Pietsch, directed by Jason Alexander, will see its East Coast Premiere at Bay Street Theater with previews starting Tuesday, May 31, and Opening Night scheduled for Saturday, June 4. Mainstage Subscriptions remain the best opportunity to secure the best seats at the best prices, though single seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase a Mainstage Subscription or tickets, call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 or visit the Mainstage Subscriptions Page at baystreet.org.

Check out photos below!



In the comedy Windfall, five office workers in Columbus, Ohio toil under the heavy hand of a maniacal boss and dream of a better life. When the boss's antics become too much to bear, they bet their every last cent on a one-billion-dollar lottery jackpot. But the prospect of winning brings out the worst in these best friends. A dark, hilarious comedy that delves into how far any of us would go in our desire to have it all and live the American Dream. Windfall is produced by special arrangement with John Yonover and Ken Davenport. Directed by Jason Alexander.



The cast includes Spencer Garrett as Glenn Brannon (Winning Time, Bombshell, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood); Ro Boddie as Galvan Kidd (Seize The King, Socrates, Appomattox); Badia Farha as Kate Rearden (School Of Rock, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Little Shop of Horrors); Abigail Isom as Hannah Higley (Fun Home, Next To Normal, Annie); Talia Thiesfield as Jacqueline Vanderbilt (FBI, TrollsTopia, Ring Twice For Miranda); and Dylan S. Wallach as Chris Hart (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, We Crashed, A Spectacular Holiday).



The creative team for Windfall at Bay Street Theater includes Jason Alexander, Director; Scooter Pietsch, Playwright; Mike Billings, Scenic & Lighting Designer; Christopher Vergara, Costume Designer; Twi McCallum, Sound Designer; Lauren Page Russell, Props Designer; Christine Catti, Production Stage Manager; Terysa Malootian, Assistant Stage Manager; and Rebecca Werner, Production Assistant/Covid Safety Manager.



Photo credit: Bay Street Theater