Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of RAGTIME THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Ragtime the Musical, the much-anticipated finale to Bay Street Theater's 2022 Mainstage Season, opened on Saturday, August 6, in Sag Harbor.

Check out opening night photos below!



Opening Night guests included Bay Street Board of Trustees Wendy Hashmall and David Hashmall, Eric Segal and Joyce Segal, Riki Kane Larimer, Flora Schnall, and Board of Trustees Chair Steve Todrys; Broadway and film producers Douglas Denoff, Jamie DeRoy, and Jayne Sherman; four-time Tony Award-nominee Tovah Feldshuh; Bay Street Patrons Doug Petrie and Bruce Sloan, David Scott, Alex Pashkowsky, Amy Treitel, and JC Compton and Nicholas Wentworth; and Bay Street Theater co-founders Steve Hamilton and Emma Walton Hamilton, with their daughter, Hope Hamilton.



The production directed by Will Pomerantz, stars Kyrie Courter (Sarah); Derrick Davis (Coalhouse); Lora Lee Gayer (Mother); Zachary Prince (Tateh); Daniel Jenkins (Father); Harrison Bryan (Younger Brother); Davon Williams (Booker T. Washington); Clyde Voce (Matthew Henson); Rachel Parker (Sarah's Friend); Taylor Jackson (Harlem Woman); Cathryn Wake (Evelyn Nesbit); Victoria Huston-Elem (Emma Goldman); Ryan M. Hunt (Willie Conklin); Cecelia Ticktin (Kathleen), Will Hantz (The Boy); Sonnie Betts (The Girl); and Ian Lowe and Brianna Kaleen as Swings.



The creative team on Ragtime: The Musical includes; Christopher Grant and Lauren Grant (Co-Choreographers); James Bassi (Musical Director); Rick Sordelet (Fight Director); Anna Louizos (Scenic Designer); Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Designer); Meghan O'Beirne (Associate Costume Designer); Mike Billings (Lighting Designer); Dalton Hamilton (Assistant Lighting Designer / Programmer); Jon Weston (Sound Designer); John Millerd (Associate Sound Designer); Brian C. Staton (Projection Designer); Andrew Diaz (Props Designer); Ryan Touhey (Orchestrator); Tommy Kurzman (Hair/Makeup Designer); James FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager); and Christine Catti (Assistant Stage Manager).



Ragtime is the 1998 Tony-Award winning show with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Terrence McNally is the epic musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's classic novel. Capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century across class, race, and religion, Bay Street brings the Gilded Age to life onstage.



The show is the third production of Bay Street's 2022 Mainstage Season, and is playing through August 28. Single seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase, call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 11 a.m. to showtime daily or 24/7 at baystreet.org.