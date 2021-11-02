Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Performers included Richard Todd Adams, Kristy Cates, Sara Jean Ford, Justin Matthew Sargent and Jenny Lee Stern.
Over the weekend, Stephen DeAngelis presented Broadway Fright Night, featuring five of Broadway's finest vocalists paying homage to the theatre world's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in an all-new concert event. In addition to recreating some of their most memorable musical moments, the cast shared backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. The performance also included a Broadway-themed Halloween Costume Contest where attendees were encouraged to dress as their favorite Broadway characters.
Performers included Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; Les Miserables; Jekyll & Hyde; Cats; The Woman in White; The Pirate Queen), Kristy Cates (Wicked; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Finding Neverland), Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera; Cats; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; A Little Night Music; The Fantasticks), Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bonnie and Clyde) and Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway; Spamilton; Jersey Boys; Rocky; A Christmas Story The Musical). Musical Director/Accompanist was Eugene Gwozdz.
The performance featured musical selections from The Phantom of the Opera; Wicked; Jekyll & Hyde; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; The Rocky Horror Show; Little Shop of Horrors; The Addams Family; Frozen; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bat Out of Hell; The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Dracula the Musical; Dance of the Vampires; The Secret Garden and much more!!!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director)
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Stephen DeAngelis (Producer/Host)
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates
Justin Matthew Sargent, Kristy Cates, Richard Todd Adams, Sara Jean Ford and Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern
Sara Jean Ford, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern and Justin Matthew Sargent
Sara Jean Ford, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern and Justin Matthew Sargent
Eugene Gwozdz, Sara Jean Ford, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern, Justin Matthew Sargent, Stephen DeAngelis, Chris Agar (Bass) and Mike Ramsey (Percussion)
Mike Ramsey, Eugene Gwozdz and Chris Agar