Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center

pixeltracker

Performers included Richard Todd Adams, Kristy Cates, Sara Jean Ford, Justin Matthew Sargent and Jenny Lee Stern.

Nov. 2, 2021  

Over the weekend, Stephen DeAngelis presented Broadway Fright Night, featuring five of Broadway's finest vocalists paying homage to the theatre world's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in an all-new concert event. In addition to recreating some of their most memorable musical moments, the cast shared backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. The performance also included a Broadway-themed Halloween Costume Contest where attendees were encouraged to dress as their favorite Broadway characters.

Performers included Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; Les Miserables; Jekyll & Hyde; Cats; The Woman in White; The Pirate Queen), Kristy Cates (Wicked; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Finding Neverland), Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera; Cats; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; A Little Night Music; The Fantasticks), Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bonnie and Clyde) and Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway; Spamilton; Jersey Boys; Rocky; A Christmas Story The Musical). Musical Director/Accompanist was Eugene Gwozdz.

The performance featured musical selections from The Phantom of the Opera; Wicked; Jekyll & Hyde; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; The Rocky Horror Show; Little Shop of Horrors; The Addams Family; Frozen; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bat Out of Hell; The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Dracula the Musical; Dance of the Vampires; The Secret Garden and much more!!!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Eugene Gwozdz (Music Director)

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Stephen DeAngelis (Producer/Host)

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Eugene Gwozdz

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent and Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent, Kristy Cates, Richard Todd Adams, Sara Jean Ford and Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Kristy Cates

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern, Sara Jean Ford, Kristy Cates, Justin Matthew Sargent and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern and Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Sara Jean Ford, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern and Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Eugene Gwozdz, Sara Jean Ford, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern, Justin Matthew Sargent, Stephen DeAngelis, Chris Agar (Bass) and Mike Ramsey (Percussion)

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center
Mike Ramsey, Eugene Gwozdz and Chris Agar


Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Embroidered Beanie
Come From Away Embroidered Beanie
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy