Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Tilles Center

Over the weekend, Stephen DeAngelis presented Broadway Fright Night, featuring five of Broadway's finest vocalists paying homage to the theatre world's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in an all-new concert event. In addition to recreating some of their most memorable musical moments, the cast shared backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. The performance also included a Broadway-themed Halloween Costume Contest where attendees were encouraged to dress as their favorite Broadway characters.

Performers included Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; Les Miserables; Jekyll & Hyde; Cats; The Woman in White; The Pirate Queen), Kristy Cates (Wicked; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Finding Neverland), Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera; Cats; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; A Little Night Music; The Fantasticks), Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bonnie and Clyde) and Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway; Spamilton; Jersey Boys; Rocky; A Christmas Story The Musical). Musical Director/Accompanist was Eugene Gwozdz.

The performance featured musical selections from The Phantom of the Opera; Wicked; Jekyll & Hyde; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; The Rocky Horror Show; Little Shop of Horrors; The Addams Family; Frozen; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Bat Out of Hell; The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Dracula the Musical; Dance of the Vampires; The Secret Garden and much more!!!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy