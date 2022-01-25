Photos: First Look at Joe Iconis' New Musical PUCK ROCK GIRL

The Argyle Theatre is presenting the World Premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL with book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island Composer Joe Iconis (Broadway's Be More Chill), arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (Broadway's The Lightning Thief), directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner Worldwide Associate for Book Of Mormon), and in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment. It opened on January 22 and will run through February 27, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

It's a new musical featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more! 16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs ... until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, PUNK ROCK GIRL is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.

Argyle Theatre Owners, Mark & Dylan Perlman add "We are honored to be producing this exciting World Premiere and partnering with Lively McCabe Entertainment and the incredible artists behind Punk Rock Girl! Come on down and be the first to see this new exciting musical!"

The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (Broadway: Aladdin), Kayla Catan, Seth Eliser, Jaylan Evans (Regional: The Scottsboro Boys), Kalonjee Gallimore, Ashley LaLonde (Lincoln Center's The Black Clown), Lauren Marcus (Broadway: Be More Chill), Jackson Mattek, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Kelly McIntyre (National Tour: A Night With Janis Joplin), Natalie Powers, Mikaela Rada, Brooke Shapiro (Regional: Hairspray), Brad Weatherford.

The creative team includes Music Supervision by Geoffrey Ko, Musical Direction by Jennifer Peacock, Associate Direction and Choreography by Leonard Sullivan, Set Design by Nate Bertone, Costume Design by Jen Caprio, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias Jr and Prop Design by Steven Velasquez, Associate Scenic Designer is Joshua Warner, Associate Costume Designer is Anna Blazer and Heather Neil and Prop Assistant is Courtney Alberto. The Production Stage Manager is Alison Savino, with 1st Assistant Stage Manager Leah V. Pye, and 2nd Assistant Stage Manager /CSM Shannon Stewart. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for PUNK ROCK GIRL are priced from $49 - $77 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500

PUNK ROCK GIRL will play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM (added performance on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 PM).

COVID-19 POLICY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: All patrons over 12 will be required to present proof of full vaccination (printed vaccination card or digital proof such as NYS Excelsior Pass), OR have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering the theater and present printed proof, along with a valid matching photo ID. All patrons must wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking, per current NYS mandate.