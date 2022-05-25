Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island

The musical is an inspiring family saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity.

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 25, 2022  

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, opened The Color Purple on Saturday, Check out photos below!

The Color Purple is produced by Kevin F. Harrington and directed by MARK WEEKES, with musical direction by Stephen Ferri. Bruce Rebold is Plaza's artistic director.

The cast of The Color Purple features Camile Capers as Celie, Teisha Duncan as Shug Avery, Ellisha Marie as Sofia, Najee Rawls as Mister, Brianna Justine as Nettie, Jahlil M. Burke as Harpo, and includes Ken Boyd, Moriah Cary, Levane Harrington, Madison B. Harris, Nélasheé, Joshua Shepard, Aniya Simmons, Troy Donnel Staten Jr., Elijah Stinson And Vanessa Triplett.

The Color Purple, which celebrates the human spirit, is an inspiring family saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world. The Color Purple is a fast-paced musical which celebrates life and features a fabulous score including jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues!

Beginning Saturday, May 21, The Color Purple will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 2:00 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 & 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Ticket prices begin at $49 and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870 or going online to www.PlazaBroadwayLongIsland.com.

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Camile Capers

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Ellisha Marie and Company

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Camile Capers

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Teisha Duncan

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Camile Capers, Teisha Duncan, Najee Rawls

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Jahlil M. Burke, Madison B. Harris, and Company

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Camile Capers and Company

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Camile Capers and Brianna Justine

Photos: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Camile Capers





Related Articles View More Long Island Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Young Piano Prodigy Appears With The Calgary Philharmonic in June
  • Local IBPOC Artists Unite For Calgary Premiere Of Multi-Sensory Presentation 
  • Violinist Vasyl Popadiuk Will Tour Western Canada To Supply Relief For Ukrainian Children
  • Bernadette Peters to Perform With the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra