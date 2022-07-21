Photos: Bay Street Honors Harris Yulin and Mercedes Ruehl at A NIGHT IN THE TROPICS

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has shared photographs from its Mini Gala Dinner and Reception, A Night In The Tropics, held Saturday, July 16, at the home of Bay Street Theater Board of Trustee Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley.

The evening was held in honor of legendary actors Harris Yulin and Mercedes Ruehl, who were both handed The Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award. Acclaimed playwright Madeline Myers was joined by actress Julia Motyka to perform several songs from her bound-for-Broadway musical, Double Helix.



The evening was another in a series of Mini Gala Dinners, which Bay Street is hosting in lieu of the normal 500-person summer gala on Long Wharf. These intimate VIP dinners and receptions are held at private residences of Bay Street Theater board members, patrons, and members of the theater-loving community, with past events hosted by Executive Director Tracy Mitchell and her husband Blaze Makoid, and additional Board of Trustee members and their spouses: Steve Sanders and Madelyn Simon, Mala and Jeff Sander, and Christine Wächter-Campbell and Bill Campbell. For more information about upcoming receptions, or to purchase tickets, contact Director of Philanthropy, Kim Fink, directly at kim@baystreet.org.



Special guests included Harris Yulin and Mercedes Ruehl; playwright & composer Madeline Myers, actress Julia Motyka, American opera singer, Cristina Fontanelli; film director Susan Lacy and Halsted Welles; actor Paul McIsaac and Ricki Roer; journalist Steve Kroft and author Jenny Conant; and Board of Trustees Chair Steve Todrys, with fellow board members Stewart Lane and Wendy Hashmall. The evening's events were led by Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director and Scott Schwartz, Artistic Director.



Photo Credit: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com