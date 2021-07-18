Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST At Tilles Center
Shows featured included Chicago; Come From Away; Les Miserables; Miss Saigon; Wicked; The Sound of Music; West Side Story; and more!
There's an old adage that states "Behind every great man, there's a great woman". On Broadway, it might be more appropriate to say "Behind every great musical, there's a great leading lady".
Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis exclusively for Tilles Center, five of Broadway's finest female vocalists celebrated the roles and musical selections that underscore the leading lady's influence on "The Great Bright Way."
Musical selections include songs from Chicago; Come From Away; Les Miserables; Miss Saigon; Wicked; The Sound of Music; West Side Story; The Lion King; Jesus Christ Superstar; The King and I; Once on This Island; Legally Blonde; Next to Normal; Smokey Joe's Café; All Shook Up; Million Dollar Quartet and more!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Broadway Divafest at The Tilles Center
Eugene Gwozdz
Lisa Howard, Julie Reiber, Rona Figueroa, Bianca Marroquin and Darlesia Cearcy
Julie Reiber, Bianca Marroquin, Rona Figueroa, Darlesia Cearcy and Lisa Howard
Eugene Gwozdz, Darlesia Cearcy, Julie Reiber, Lisa Howard, Bianca Marroquin, Rona Figueroa and Stephen DeAngelis
