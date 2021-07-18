Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST At Tilles Center

Jul. 18, 2021  

There's an old adage that states "Behind every great man, there's a great woman". On Broadway, it might be more appropriate to say "Behind every great musical, there's a great leading lady".

Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis exclusively for Tilles Center, five of Broadway's finest female vocalists celebrated the roles and musical selections that underscore the leading lady's influence on "The Great Bright Way."

Check out the photos below!

Musical selections include songs from Chicago; Come From Away; Les Miserables; Miss Saigon; Wicked; The Sound of Music; West Side Story; The Lion King; Jesus Christ Superstar; The King and I; Once on This Island; Legally Blonde; Next to Normal; Smokey Joe's Café; All Shook Up; Million Dollar Quartet and more!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway Divafest at The Tilles Center

Stephen DeAngelis

Eugene Gwozdz

Rona Figueroa

Rona Figueroa

Rona Figueroa

Julie Reiber

Julie Reiber

Julie Reiber

Bianca Marroquin

Bianca Marroquin

Bianca Marroquin

Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Lisa Howard

Lisa Howard

Lisa Howard

Rona Figueroa

Rona Figueroa

Julie Reiber

Julie Reiber

Bianca Marroquin

Bianca Marroquin

Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Lisa Howard

Rona Figueroa

Julie Reiber

Bianca Marroquin

Bianca Marroquin

Bianca Marroquin

Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Lisa Howard

Lisa Howard

Lisa Howard, Julie Reiber, Rona Figueroa, Bianca Marroquin and Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Lisa Howard

Lisa Howard

Darlesia Cearcy

Julie Reiber, Bianca Marroquin, Rona Figueroa, Darlesia Cearcy and Lisa Howard

Eugene Gwozdz, Darlesia Cearcy, Julie Reiber, Lisa Howard, Bianca Marroquin, Rona Figueroa and Stephen DeAngelis

Eugene Gwozdz, Darlesia Cearcy, Julie Reiber, Lisa Howard, Bianca Marroquin, Rona Figueroa and Stephen DeAngelis


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy