Photos: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE in Rehearsal at Bay Street Theater

Rehearsals are underway for Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. Check out all new photos from rehearsal below!

The classic beloved play opens on Thursday, November 14th. Public performances run through Sunday, December 1st. Stephen Hamilton, Co-Founder and the original Executive Director of Bay Street Theater, directs the compelling drama chosen for this, the 16th anniversary of the popular Literature Live! performance series.



The cast includes Shea Buckner as Stanley Kowalski, Daniela Mastropietro as Blanche DuBois, Katie Rodgers as Stella Kowalski, Sawyer A. Spielberg as Harold "Mitch" Mitchell, Nicole Marie Hunt as Eunice Hubbell, Joe Pallister as Steve Hubbell, Carlos Garcia as Pablo Gonzalez, Matthew Conlon as The Doctor and Adelaide Mestre as The Nurse/Mexican Woman.



Tickets for the public start at $39.99 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The box office is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 30 minutes before performances.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bay Street Theater

Katie Rodgers and Daniela Mastropeitro

Shea Buckner and Daniela Mastropeitro

Director Stephen Hamilton (foreground) on set with cast

Cast with Director Stephen Hamilton

Cast with Director Stephen Hamilton

