Photo Flash: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at the John W. Engeman Theater

Article Pixel Jan. 20, 2020  

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET opened at The John W. Engeman Theater on Thursday, January 16. The production runs through Sunday, March 1, 2020.

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a treasure trove of hits from these music legends, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk The Line," "Hound Dog," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," and many more, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET not only plays the music that made the Golden Age of Rock and Roll, it tells the stories of the men who created it.

Tickets are $80 on Saturday evenings, $75 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

Photo Credit: Michael DeCristofaro

Noel Carey, Sean Michael Buckley, Sam Sherwood and Sky Seals

Sam Sherwood, Noel Carey, Sean Michael Buckley and Sky Seals

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Sky Seals

Sean Michael Buckley

Sam Sherwood

Noel Carey

Sam Sherwood

Corey Kaiser and Sarah Ellis




