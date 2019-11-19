Photo Flash: First Look at MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at the Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the musical Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (The Music Man). Performances began November 14, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night was Saturday evening, November 16, 2019. Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical is sponsored by P.C. Richard & Son and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed by Evan Pappas, choreography by Valerie Wright, with music direction by Jeff Cox and associate music direction by Jeff Lodin, the principal cast features Tiffan Borelli as Doris Walker, Christopher Carl as R.H. Macy, J Ryan Carroll as Marvin Shellhammer, Ira Kramer as Fred Gailey, Tony Triano as Kris Kringle, with Cordelia Comando and Raquel Sciacca, alternating in the role of Susan Walker. They are joined by Demi Ahlert, Zack Atkinson, Kaitie Buckert, Nancy Evans, James Forbes, Alexis Forlenza, Landon Forlenza, Christina Gobes, Kaisha S. Huguley, Jacob Karp, Kate Keating, Tyler Pisani, Matthew Rafanelli, Drew Tanabe, Gavin Weingarten, and Kyle Yampiro.

Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical, a holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, The Music Man!, based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson. Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts. Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as "Pinecones and Hollyberries," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and "My State, My Kansas," this joyous, heartwarming musical is perfect for the family this holiday season!

The creative team includes Set Design by Audrey Vuong, Costume Design by Matsy Stinson, Wig Design by Peter Fogel, Lighting Design by John Salutz, and Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Ingrid Pierson with Assistant Stage Manager Taylor Mankowski. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical plays the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. with a Special Added Performances on Wednesday evenings, December 4, 11, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, or Tuesday performances and no performance on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

Tickets for Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.





