10th Annual TITLE WAVES: 2024 NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Preliminary Cast Announced

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced some of the All-Star cast members who will participate in the upcoming 10th Annual TITLE WAVES: 2024 NEW WORKS FESTIVAL.

The festival will take place at Bay Street Theater from Friday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 19th. Four bold, new readings - three plays and a musical - as well as winners of Suffolk County teen writing competition WRITING THE WAVE will be introduced on the Bay Street stage over the course of the weekend.

The festival is a unique showcase of new works currently in development and cutting-edge theater, complete with staged readings, talkbacks, and critical discussion. It provides a rare opportunity for directors and actors to work on their creations in person.

On Friday, May 17, at 6:30 pm, winners of the New Works' Suffolk County student writing competition WRITING THE WAVE will have their short works performed by acting professionals, to be announced.

From 300 submissions to TITLE WAVE, NEW WORKS' selected creations are:

Friday, May 17 at 8 pm: THE ORDEAL OF WATER by Stephanie Alison Walker, to be directed by Jen Wineman and featuring Hannah Bonnet, Ani Mesa, and others to be announced.

Saturday, May 18 at 2 pm: POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS, written by Vincent Terrell Durham, to be directed by Kimille Howard, and starring Torsten Johnson, Gillian Williams, Dante Jeanfelix, and others to be announced.

Saturday, May 18 at 8 pm: DUTCH MASTER: A Musical, music & lyrics by Jeffrey Stock, book by Marc Acito to be directed by Bay Street's own Associate Artistic Director, Will Pomerantz and starring Santino Fontana, Melissa Errico, and others to be announced with Music Director Andrew Resnick.

Sunday, May 19 at 3 pm: HOUSE OF INDIA, written by Deepak Kumar, to be directed by Zi Alikhan, and featuring Jasmine Sharma, Devon Kolluri, Tommy Bo, and others to be announced.

To reserve seats online 24/7 go to baystreet.org or visit the Box Office at 631.725.9500 Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

