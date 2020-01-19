Photo Coverage: The Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Take Opening Night Bows

The John W. Engeman Theater presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Performances began on Thursday, January 16 and run through Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Check out pictures of the cast's opening night bows below!

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a treasure trove of hits from these music legends, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk The Line," "Hound Dog," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," and many more, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET not only plays the music that made the Golden Age of Rock and Roll, it tells the stories of the men who created it.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is Directed & Choreographed by Keith Andrews (Engeman Theater: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, The Full Monty; Select Regional: On Your Feet!, The Bodyguard, Guys & Dolls, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rock Of Ages).

The Musical Director is James Barry (Regional: Million Dollar Quartet and Working at Berkshire Theatre Group).

The Producer is RICHARD DOLCE. The Creative Team includes: JODRAN JANOTA (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), OLIVIA WEISS (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and KATIE SPINA (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET features Sean Michael Buckley as Elvis Presley (Regional: Million Dollar Quartet, Walk Hard, 9 to 5, As You Like It, The Three Musketeers), Noel Carey as Jerry Lee Lewis (Off-Broadway: Is Anyone Alive Out There? The Road to Glow; National Tour: Murder For Two; Regional: Million Dollar Quartet), Luke Darnell as Sam Phillips (Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Goree All-Girl String Band; Select Regional: The Understudy, End Of The Rainbow, Jersey Boys, MDQ, Oliver! TV: "Gotham," "Ghost Whisperer," "General Hospital," "Momsters"); Sky Seals as Johnny Cash (Off-Broadway: Sessions: The Musical; Regional: Million Dollar Quartet, God of Carnage, Hair, Pippin, Henry VI, Part III) and Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins (Engeman Theater: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story; Off-Broadway: Woody Sez, Fancy; International: German and Austrian premieres of Ring of Fire; Regional: Once, Million Dollar Quartet, ... Forum; Lost Highway; Cotton Patch Gospel; Pump Boys & Dinettes; Smoke, he Road: My Life with John Denver, Buddy).

The cast also includes: Sarah Ellis as Dyanne, Corey Kaiser as Brother Jay and David Sonneborn as Fluke.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Million Dollar Quartet



Noel Carey, Sam Sherwood, Sean Michael Buckley and Sky Seals



Sarah Ellis, Noel Carey, Sam Sherwood, Sean Michael Buckley and Sky Seals



Luke Darnell



Sean Michael Buckley



Sean Michael Buckley



Sean Michael Buckley



Sean Michael Buckley



Sky Seals



Sky Seals



Sky Seals



Sky Seals



Sam Sherwood



Sam Sherwood, Sky Seals and Sean Michael Buckley



Luke Darnell



Sam Sherwood



Sam Sherwood



Sean Michael Buckley and Sarah Ellis



Sean Michael Buckley and Sarah Ellis



Sam Sherwood



Luke Darnell



Sam Sherwood



Noel Carey, Luke Darnell, Sam Sherwood, Sky Seals and Sean Michael Buckley



Noel Carey, Luke Darnell, Sam Sherwood, Sky Seals, Sean Michael Buckley David Sonneborn, Sarah Ellis and Corey Kaiser



David Sonneborn



Corey Kaiser and David Sonneborn



Noel Carey



Noel Carey



Noel Carey



Noel Carey



Corey Kaiser, Sam Sherwood, Sky Seals, Noel Carey, Sean Michael Buckley, Sarah Ellis and Luke Darnell



Sam Sherwood and Corey Kaiser



Noel Carey



Noel Carey



Sam Sherwood, Sky Seals, Noel Carey and Sean Michael Buckley



Sarah Ellis



Noel Carey and Sean Michael Buckley