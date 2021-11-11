Patchogue Theatre to Screen THE POLAR EXPRESS

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present a matinee screening of "The Polar Express" followed by a post-show Visit With Santa Claus, on Sunday, November 28 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $10 plus reduced fees (limit 6 tickets per customer) and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Warner Bros.' The Polar Express, is a groundbreaking festive favorite from director Robert Zemeckis, starring the Academy Award-winning Tom Hanks. The films runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Following the screening, the stage will transform into a magical Christmas scene where children can meet with Santa Claus while grown-ups have the opportunity to take photographs.

COVID-19 Policy FOR THE POLAR EXPRESS EVENT ONLY

Children under the age of 18 are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative test. Patchogue Theatre requires patrons ages 18+ to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend THE POLAR EXPRESS EVENT ONLY. As per CDC Guidance, we recommend everyone wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/10894463

Box Office Hours

Wednesday - Saturday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.

(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.

i??For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.