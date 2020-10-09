Patchogue Arts Council Takes Over The Patchogue Theatre Marquee For ART ON THE MARQUEE

This kicks off the MoCA L.I.ghts program!

Surrounding businesses in downtown Patchogue Village have become a vibrant backdrop for this uniquely immersive arts experience, rejuvenating and lighting up spirits of all ages in ways Long Island has never seen.

The Patchogue Arts Council's much anticipated MoCA L.I.ghts program has begun to transform the Village of Patchogue into an inviting open-air museum with ART ON THE MARQUEE, the first installation in a series of exhibits. In collaboration with the historic Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, a rotating series of artist-created videos, gifs, animations, and digitally created still works will be presented on the marquee of the theatre building.

"Taking artwork out of the museum and putting it up in a public scale this way is so exciting," said Beth Giacummo, (PAC • MoCA L.I. Executive Director). "We're used to seeing the marquee as a source of information, but now we'll be looking at it as art."

This innovative exhibition begins at 8:20 PM (20:20) and remains on view until midnight every day from now through December 31, 2020. The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue.

ART ON THE MARQUEE includes over 20 works from 13 local and national artists, curated by Beth Giacummo from an open call. Artists included: Ryan Seslow, Béatrice Coron, JoAnne Dumas, Takafumi Ide, Drew Kane, Fred Lingen, Cynthia Wells, Colin MacDonagh,Kasmira Mohanty, Moriah Ray-Britt, Devlin Starr, Jennie Thwing, Amanda Reilly, and Jennie Thwing.

"The arts continue to prove vital. PAC is honored to keep the arts thriving, create unique opportunities for artists, and engage the entire L. I. community through this exciting free programming. Patchogue Arts Council is honored to have the opportunity and support to host MoCA L.I.ghts 2020. We are elated to create an arts destination for the public to enjoy safely on foot, by car, and online for free from October to December 2020. Please check the Patchogue Arts Council FB, IG and website for all updates and announcements."

- Beth Giacummo,

For MoCA L.I.ghts 2020, the Patchogue Arts Council is proud to partner with: Village of Patchogue, Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, Patchogue BID, Pat-Med Library, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, Eastern Suffolk BOCES Arts in Education, and Cornell Cooperative Suffolk County & Marine Department.

"Our cultural and art institutions are such an important part of the fabric of our society, helping to shape who we are as Long Islanders," said Suffolk County Executive Bellon. "During these challenging times, the MoCA L.I.ghts series will illuminate the village and provide a safe activity for all of us to enjoy. I want to congratulate the Patchogue Arts Council for its creative approach to bring attention to our downtowns and further support economic growth on our main streets."

MoCA L.I.ghts FREE programming is made possible with generous support from our sponsors; Destination Downtown grant awarded by Suffolk County, Long Island Community Foundation, Knapp Swezey, National Grid, Benny Migs Photo, BNB Bank, Laura Accardi, Women Sharing Art, Muñeca Art House, and a number of individuals and local businesses.

