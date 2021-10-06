Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melody Rodríguez Recognized With City Artist Corps Grant

Rodríguez was recognized for her new Latinx Icons Tribute Show 'Mi Gente Live' in collaboration with Edvin Ortega.

Oct. 6, 2021  
Melody Rodríguez (In the Heights) is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Rodríguez was recognized for her new Latinx Icons Tribute Show 'Mi Gente Live' in collaboration with Edvin Ortega. The show is an energetic tribute featuring the iconic hits of Selena, Ricky Martin, J-LO, Enrique Iglesias, Shakira and so much more, while celebrating the diverse Latin/Hispanic communities through the universal language of music and dance.

The show will turn up the heat at the Queens Theatre, a historic venue known for Broadway revivals, new productions, and film festivals in Corona Queens on Sunday, October 24th at 9PM.

"As a Latina and Queens native myself, I couldn't be more excited to bring this free show to my community. I'm humbled and grateful!"

Follow the Project on IG: @wearemigentlive and the artists on IG: @JustTheMelody @EdvinOrtegaPresents.


