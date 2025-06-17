MICHAEL W. SMITH â€“ LIVE IN CONCERT Comes toÂ Patchogue Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Michael W. Smith â€“ Live In Concert: Beyond The Far Horizon Tour at Patchogue Theatre on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 8PM.

Â

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 40+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY Awards, 45+ Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. He has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope, and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International.

Â

Tickets are $46 - $76 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 10AM.

Comments