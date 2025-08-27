Limehof Hosts First Americana Music Festival In Stony Brook

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook Village hosted its first-ever Americana Music Festival this past weekend, filling the air with live performances from six Long Island artists on the Hall of Fame’s outdoor balcony.

“We were thrilled to present such a wonderfully diverse group of musicians from so many musical genres,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “Thank you to the performers and to the hundreds of attendees who enjoyed a magnificent day of music on a beautiful afternoon.”

The lineup featured A Band Called Sam, DJ Johnny Juice (of Public Enemy), Leslie Mendelson, Buddy Merriam & Back Roads, Camryn Quinlan, and Kerry Kearney. Together, they highlighted Long Island’s rich musical legacy, from blues and bluegrass to pop and DJ sets.

A Band Called Sam, led by LIMEHOF board member Sandra Taylor, continues the legacy of blues legend and LIMEHOF Inductee Sam “Bluzman” Taylor. “It felt like The Beatles,” said Taylor’s grandson, Lawrence “LAW” Worrell, recalling his “rooftop moment” while performing on the balcony.

LIMEHOF Inductee DJ Johnny “Juice” Rosado of Uniondale called the festival “a slice of life on Long Island,” while singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson performed music by fellow inductees Paul Simon and Billy Joel. Bluegrass veteran Buddy Merriam, celebrating 45 years with his band, praised the event as “the hottest gig of the year,” while 18-year-old rising star Camryn Quinlan said the experience “sounded reverby and echoey” in the best way. Blues mainstay Kerry Kearney closed the festival, adding, “This is great for Long Island. There’s so much great talent, and you can see it right here.”

The festival marked another step in LIMEHOF’s mission to celebrate, preserve, and showcase Long Island’s musical history and emerging talent.

For details on upcoming LIMEHOF events, visit limusichalloffame.org/events.