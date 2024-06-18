JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Announced At The Gateway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gateway continues to cruise through its 75th Season straight to paradise with the hilarious and heartwarming musical Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE which will run at The Gateway Playhouse from June 21 – July 21, 2024.

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It's Five O'clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley (“Survivor's Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical follows a part-time bartender and singer who falls for a career-minded tourist, at a run-down hotel on a small island in the Caribbean. It is the summer party you've been waiting for!

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews, with associate director and choreographer, Ashley Klinger, and with musical direction by Jake Turski. Director Keith Andrews has directed over 30 productions at The Gateway including the most recent production of Rock of Ages, Fiddler on the Roof, Holiday Spectacular on Ice, Evita, and The Wedding Singer. When not at The Gateway, Keith has directed six productions of Million Dollar Quartet, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, Barnum, and Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville, to name a few. He directed and choreographed A Wall Apart - an original rock musical about the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, with music and lyrics by Lord Graham Russell of the rock group, Air Supply. In educational theater, Keith has directed Legally Blonde and Guys and Dolls at SUNY Buffalo, and he has directed and/or choreographed over 90 student industry showcases at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC. Associate Director/Choreographer Ashley Klinger is no stranger to The Gateway stage having appeared in Head Over Heels and The Wedding Singer (also serving as the Associate Choreographer). When not at The Gateway, Ashley currently resides in NYC and continues dancing, singing, acting, modeling, and shooting various TV/film projects. She has since performed all over the world on tours and regionally and has recently been choreographing and associate directing for various regional theaters and national tours. Ashley continues to diversify her skillset and currently studies ASL at the Sign Language Center in NYC and is becoming an intimacy coordinator/director through IDC.

Musical Director Jake Turski is an NYC-based pianist and music director. Faculty/staff at Cap21/Molloy University. AMDA NYC. He previously worked with Weston Theater Company, La Guardia HS, Neighborhood Playhouse, and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Starring as Tully Mars and Rachel are Cody Craven and Sarah Ellis. The supporting cast includes Hunter Brown as Brick, Katelyn Lauria as Tammy, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Marley, Bill Carmichael as JD, and PATRICK SAINT ANGE as Jamal.

The cast includes ensemble members BRENDAN COULTER, KIMBERLEY HUDMAN, JOSH ALVAREZ, Carly Caviglia, Steven Gagliano, DANIELLE COOPER, JOSIAH HICKS, TAYLOR ERIN WADE, JOSE CONTRERAS, ANNA CHASE LANIER, and Courtney Echols.

The Gateway's 75th Season will continue with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and The Addams Family the Musical.

Tickets

﻿Tickets for Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE are on sale now and start at $59. For a complete show schedule and for more information on how you can save, contact the Box Office at 631-286-1133 or visit www.TheGateway.org.

