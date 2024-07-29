JEFF HARNAR: IT'S DE-LOVELY Comes To Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea will present Jeff Harnar: It's De-Lovely - Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter, Saturday, August 3, 7:30PM at LTV Studios in East Hampton, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck. The show is a celebration of the words and music of the beloved composer that includes standards such as "Night and Day," "Under My Skin," "Begin the Beguine," "Let's Do It," "At Long Last Love," and surprises originally introduced by Danny Kaye and Jimmy Durante.

Jeff Harnar is a multi award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. His PBS televised concerts include The 1959 Broadway Songbook with Alex Rybeck, and both American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim and Remember: Songs of the Holidays with KT Sullivan. His most recent recordings are the MAC Award winning albums A COLLECTIVE CY (2023) and I KNOW THINGS NOW: My Life in Sondheim's Words (2022) from PS Classics.

LTV Studios, cabaret's new home in the Hamptons, presents the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. In addition to Jeff Harnar, this summer's shows featured stars Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, and continues through August with shows starring Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.

