Hunter Foster-Directed SOUTH PACIFIC Begins This Month At The John W. Engeman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team of SOUTH PACIFIC. Performances begin on Thursday, May 15, 2025, and run through Sunday, June 29, 2025.

This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin' Like A Dame,” SOUTH PACIFIC'S lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Directed by Hunter Foster (Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse (A Little Night Music starring Kathleen Turner, Little Shop of Horrors starring Latrice Royale); Bucks County Playhouse (Bridges of Madison County, The Rocky Horror Show, Grease, Noises Off, White Christmas, Clue, 42nd Street, Guys & Dolls, Company, Ain't Misbehavin', The Buddy Holly Story, National Pastime, Summer of '42, Million Dollar Quartet, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, It's a Wonderful Life); Goodspeed Opera House (The Drowsy Chaperone, A Christmas Story, A Connecticut Christmas Carol); Cape Playhouse (Once, Cabaret, My Fair Lady, The Foreigner, Clue, Million Dollar Quartet); Theatre Aspen (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages, The Crossword Play, Our Town, Guys & Dolls, Give 'Em Hell Harry); Utah Shakespeare Theatre (Clue); Redhouse (Rent, God of Carnage); North Carolina Theatre (Grease); Casa Mañana (Spamalot); Geva Theatre (The Other Josh Cohen); ATG (A Little Night Music, Parade); Western Carolina University (Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast); Northern Michigan University (Elf); Nazareth College (Into the Woods); and over 25 productions of Million Dollar Quartet across the country including Paper Mill Playhouse, Center Rep (Theatre Bay Award, Best Director), Cincinnati Playhouse, Geva Theatre, and St. Louis Rep. Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen (West Side Theatre). As an actor, Hunter Foster is a Tony-nominated Broadway performer (Little Shop of Horrors), with additional credits including Urinetown, The Producers, Footloose, Les Misérables, and Grease) and choreographed by KRYSTYNA RESAVY (Broadway: The Cher Show; Regional: Sharon Playhouse, New London barn Playhouse, Oriental Theater).

The Creative Team includes Alec Bart (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), BECKY ABRAMOWITZ (Calling Stage Manager), STEPHANIE RHODES (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of SOUTH PACIFIC features TAYLOR ARONSON as NELLIE FORBUSH (Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, Tuacahn, Capital Repertory, A.D. Players; TV/Film: “Law & Order,” “Solus,” “Canvas: A Hand Drawn Community”), Mike McGowan as EMILE DE BECQUE (The Engeman: It's a Wonderful Life; Broadway: The Book of Morman, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Skittles, Ragtime, Grease, The Apple Tree, The Producers; National Tours: The Book of Morman; Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Macbeth; Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Old Globe), Carol Angeli as BLOODY MARY (Broadway: Here Lies Love, Miss Saigon; Off-Broadway: Here Lies Love; National Tours: Mary Poppins, The Hippest Trip- The Soul Train Musical, The Pursuit of Happyness, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella; Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, NJPAC, 5th Avenue Theatre), Philip Bryan as LUTHER BILLIS (National Tours: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Spamalot, Camelot; Regional: Timber Lake Playhouse, Slow Burn Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Theatre by the Sea, Celebrity Cruises), MALIA MUNLEY as LIAT (Regional: Yale University, Columbia University; TV/Film: “In Five Minutes,” “Wade”), ALEC NEVIN as LIEUTENANT JOSEPH CABLE (National Tours: A Bronx Tale; Regional: Riverside Theatre, Wolfbane Productions, TV/Film: “Elsbeth,” “Everything in Blue”).

The cast also includes Ellie Baker, Madeline Benoit, Michael Bingham, JR Bruno, Peyton Cassity, Ylvie Cuison, Maxime Detoledo, Joah Ditto, Travis Flynt, Tyler Gallaher, Mike Keller, Landon Koh, Leo London, Danny Maguire, Carmella Manapat, Vivica Powell, Kristin Tagg, Matthew Wautier-rodriguez, and Elizabeth Zhang.

SOUTH PACIFIC schedule includes 7:00pm weekday performances on Wednesdays. The performance schedule is: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets start at $82 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

Comments