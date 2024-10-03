Great American Family Christmas Festival Comes to UBS Arena Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great American Media has announced the family of talent who will make appearances as the media company hosts it first-ever Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena, beginning November 22. The company also released VIP experiences and general ticketing information below.

Great American Family Christmas Festival features one of New York’s most glorious homegrown Christmas trees for festive nightly lighting ceremony, brilliant Christmas light displays, ice skating, delicious food and beverage by the fire, holiday crafting classes, and photos with Santa Claus, beginning November 22-December 29. Meet the stars of Great American Family Christmas movies weekends and enjoy World Premiere movie screenings, Q&As, panels, and scheduled photo ops.

Great American Family talent will appear weekends at the festival throughout the run of the season. Fans who signed up as Insiders on the festival’s website will be first in the nation with early access to purchase VIP experiences and general admission tickets on October 3 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets and VIP experiences will be made available to the public on sale will begin October 4 at 12 p.m. ET.

All tickets available at www.greatamericanfamilychristmasfestival.com

Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at USB Arena features five distinct entertainment zones:

Candy Cane Lane

Guests will be immersed in the holidays with something for everyone, from young to young at heart. From Christmas movie premieres and ice skating to TikTok worthy cups of cocoa and hands-on crafting. The Festival will be a place to make new family memories and come back weekly for unique programming throughout the holiday season! First stop: Take an ELFie under our candy cane arches, the sweet entry to an even sweeter experience.

Frosty’s Frozen Skate

Frosty’s Frozen Skate offers a delightful ice-skating experience on a sparkling rink. The scene is perfect, with the soft glow of firepits nearby adding to the enchanting winter ambiance. Skate rentals available along with delicious food and beverage all around. Enjoy an après skate by a fire pit.

Rudolph’s Main Stage

Rudolph’s Main Stage is the heart of community involvement, with a vibrant atmosphere filled with music and laughter. Envision yourself singing along to Christmas carols at Carol-oke or cheering on participants in the Ugly Sweater Contest. The stage, adorned with festive decorations and twinkling lights is the place to meet your favorite holiday talents and enjoy a warm, engaging environment.

Santa’s Craft Village

Santa’s Craft Village is a haven of creativity. Imagine yourself walking through a charming winter wonderland with festive holiday displays guiding your way. Participate in various craft workshops and demonstrations, learning how to create your own holiday decorations, ornaments, and gifts. The village is perfect for finding unique, personalized presents and soaking in the festive cheer.

Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Eat, Drink & Be Merry Village is a vibrant spot where guests can savor delicious food, drinks, and entertainment. The village offers private rentals of VIP igloos and firepits, creating an inviting atmosphere for corporate entertaining and socializing. The festive decorations and mouth-watering aromas make it a delightful place to relax and indulge in holiday-themed culinary delights.

