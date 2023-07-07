Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights Comes to Patchogue Theatre in October

The performance is on Wednesday, October 4 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights Comes to Patchogue Theatre in October

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Emo Orchestra featuring Hawthorne Heights on Wednesday, October 4 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $49-$79 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2252070®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34780%2Fproduction%2F1170520%3FperformanceId%3D11323449?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, there’s a new show in town. Emo Orchestra, created by Ben Mench-Thurlow, brings you a unique and incredible new experience that brings together the emo hits of your youth with a touch of adult elegance. Featuring special guest Hawthorne Heights, along with a full orchestra arrangement, Emo Orchestra will be embarking on its inaugural tour this fall. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit: http://www.emo-orchestra.com/

Emo Orchestra is a perfectly designed tribute to the music that shaped emo fans when the genre first exploded, but is tailored to the people its fans have become in the years since.

“Our goal with Emo Orchestra was to create an inclusive experience that appeals to a wide audience of music fans,” says Mench-Thurlow. “It’s an opportunity for early fans of the emo genre to share the music that we all loved with the next generation, and it was curated to be family friendly. The addition of the orchestra adds a cool texture and depth to these nostalgic hits and may also expose fans to instrumentation they’re less familiar with in a new setting. And orchestra lovers will experience what they enjoy with an exciting twist!” 

In addition to playing their own songs, Hawthorne Heights will perform a vast array of emo hits that will have formative memories flooding back while brand new ones are created at the same time. Each night there’ll be a playbill for the performance that’s designed like a punk rock zine, a VIP experience that includes a meet and greet with the conductor/arranger, Evan Rogers, and Hawthorne Heights, and a copy of the sheet music for Hawthorne Heights’ song “Ohio Is For Lovers” signed by the band. There’ll also be a merch line featuring Emo Orchestra’s  skull logo. Emo Orchestra and Hawthorne Heights invite you to dress up or dress down for an evening of music that you won’t forget.




