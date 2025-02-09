EastLine Theatre Will Bring AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE To The BACCA Arts Center In Lindenhurst

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EastLine Theatre opens their 2025 season at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst with a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic An Enemy of the People by Paul DeFilippo. The play tells the story of a small-town doctor who discovers a brewing catastrophe in the local water supply; but his brother, the town's mayor, sets out to hush up the findings. In the century since the play's Norwegian premiere, the story has found life in many mediums including serving as the inspiration behind Jaws.

"I think audiences will find modern resonances in Ibsen's classic play," says artistic director Nicole Savin. "The protagonist, Thomas, stands up for what is right despite personal hardship and the rising tide against him. Though Ibsen is writing about a specific moment, his themes are universal."

Performances will take place at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst starting February 8th and running through the 23rd. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at eastline.ludus.com. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen is newly adapted and directed by Paul DeFilippo and presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts. Costumes are by Wendy Grimm and Lyn Adler, stage management is by Michelle Osojnak. The cast of An Enemy of the People features Tom Ciorciari, Steven Garry, Mauricio Gonzalez, Victoria Kay, Elizabeth Rowe, Matthew Rubenfeld, and John Torres.

"One of the boldest, bravest theatre companies on Long Island," according to Fire Island News, EastLine Theatre aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

EastLine returns to the BACCA Arts Center after a sold out run of The Diary of Anne Frank last year. In recent years, EastLine has produced a marathon staging of both parts of Angels in America, the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; a Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was "bursting at the seams with imagination"; and a production of In the Next Room by Sarah Ruhl that Long Island Theatre Scene said "raises the bar of creativity for all theaters." EastLine will return to the BACCA Arts Center in April with Leah Napolin & Isaac Bashevis Singer's subversive comedy Yentl.

