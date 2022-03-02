EastLine Theatre Makes Westbury Debut With Free Production Of THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES

EastLine Theatre in association with the Westbury Arts Council will present the world premiere of This Play Was Never About Noses by Long Island playwright Morgan Moffitt this March at the Westbury Arts Council. This new ensemble-driven adaptation of the classic Cyrano de Bergerac will begin performances at the new Westbury performance space in March. Tickets for the performances are free with a refundable reservation.

One of theatre's most famous love triangles: a swordsman with a sharp tongue, a sweet if slow-witted soldier, and a woman searching for poetry in her life. Large-nosed Cyrano de Bergerac is in love with Roxane, Roxane is in love with handsome Christian, and Christian cannot provide the poetry that she wants. With Cyrano's help, he sets out to win her. Featuring drama, comedy, romance, a lot of pastries, and a few sword fights, this unique, minimalist staging brings the French classic to Westbury in a burst of energy.

'I believe that there is always some way that a connection can be made between us, and that through connection comes a better understanding of big ideas and emotions.' Playwright Morgan Moffitt said of the work, 'I'm looking to get that message across by having a small ensemble share the souls of these classic characters, and work together to bring them to life.'

Performances will take place at the Westbury Arts Council starting on March 12th and running through the 27th. Tickets are free with a refundable $20 reservation. They can be reserved at noses.eventbrite.com. These reservations are refundable, in cash, following each performance. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

This Play Was Never About Noses is adapted and directed by Morgan Moffitt is presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Westbury Arts Council, with stage management by Julianna Frasca.

The cast of This Play Was Never About Noses features Sinead Atkinson, Joe Boccia Jr., Ben Hard, Anjor Khadilkar, Spencer McLaughlin, Grantham Ray, Nicole Savin, Michael Valdes, Barbara Walsh.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

In summer 2021, EastLine toured Long Island parks with an acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; the black comedy Hand to God; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a sold-out run of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus in a tiny blackbox space; and a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'. EastLine will return to Westbury in June with a new adaptation of The Importance of Being Earnest.