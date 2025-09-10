Debbie Gibson to Perform NEWSTALGIA at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Debbie Gibson's Newstalgia Live Greatest Hits & Beyond at Patchogue Theatre on Friday November 21 at 8PM.﻿

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 10AM.

Debbie Gibson burst onto the scene at just 16, making history with her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Foolish Beat”—a record that still stands, making her the youngest female artist to write, produce, and perform a No. 1 hit. Her extraordinary talent has led to over 16 million in album sales and a prolific theatrical career spanning 17 musicals, including Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Grease on the West End, and Cabaret.

﻿In 2021, Gibson released her first pop album in nearly two decades, The Body Remembers, which soared to No. 2 on the Apple Pop Sales Chart. In 2024, she celebrated the 35th anniversary of her iconic album Electric Youth with special performances worldwide. Gibson is set to release her upcoming memoir "Eternally Electric" through Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, this fall.