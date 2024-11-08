DESCENDANTS/ZOMBIES: WORLDS COLLIDE TOUR Comes to UBS Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,” a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, is coming to UBS Arena on August 23. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent line-up of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé.

An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 14 at 10pm local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning November 12. Subscribers in Canada should follow @DisneyPlusCA to learn more.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s Creative Director. Tinkham has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show. The concerts will mark a nostalgic return to tours like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and High School Musical.

Comments