Community Playhouse Of Northport Bucket List Productions Presents PIPPIN

By: Jul. 03, 2023

For the second consecutive summer the Community Playhouse of Northport is offering a unique opportunity for the mature performer. The Bucket List Production is a summer performance, separate from the typical MainStage productions popular at CPN. Bucket List provides performers over the age of 45 to play roles they would typically have 'aged out of'.

Actors may be frequent community theater performers looking for a unique role to play or may be an amateur performer that has had theater experiences years ago. Actors may also simply love musical theater and never thought themselves talented enough to sing, dance and act for an audience.

Performers, whose ages this summer exceed 70, are led by a production team of aspiring directors, choreographers and stage managers. Last summer the cast of Seussical was cheered on for three performances by a pleasantly surprised audience. This summer the cast looks forward to four performances of Pippin on July 21, 22, and 23 on the beautiful Harborfields High School stage. Performances are at 7:30 pm with a Saturday matinee at 3:30.

In the words of executive director Suzie Lustig, "It's never too late to make a dream come true."

For more information about Bucket List's productions mature performers or to get tickets visit Click Here.




