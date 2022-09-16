Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Julia Scotti Takes The Stage At Bay Street Next Month

The show is part of Comedy Club, Bay Street’s showcase of talented comedians and storytellers. 

Sep. 16, 2022  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced legendary comedian Julia Scotti will perform at Bay Street on Saturday, October 22, at 8 p.m. with special guest, comedian Anita Wise. The show is part of Comedy Club, Bay Street's showcase of talented comedians and storytellers.

Julia Scotti is a seasoned veteran of the standup scene, having performed across the country and in specials on NBC, Showtime, and Comedy Central. She was recently the subject of a Susan Sandler documentary Julia Scotti: Funny That Way. She has been named one of the Top Five Transgendered Comedians in the Country by Advocate Magazine and Deadline called her "Our Next Betty White." Bay Street Theater is pleased to welcome Scotti to its stage!

Anita Wise, whose credits range from the Tonight Show to Seinfeld will be opening for Scotti. The October performance is rescheduled from the show's original July date.


Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.


