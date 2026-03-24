Cast Set For Long Island Premiere of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT​ at the Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre will bring one of the most sweeping stories ever told to the stage with its upcoming production of The Prince of Egypt, the powerful musical adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks animated film. The production arrives as audiences worldwide are rediscovering the story in anticipation of a major concert presentation of the musical scheduled for next year at Lincoln Center.

This production will star Jeffery Lee Walker III (Regional: Grease) as Moses, Christian Fuentes Atherton (Regional: Jesus Christ Superstar) as Ramses, Keith Lee Grant (Broadway: Marie Christine) as Seti, Sydney Diane Kamel (Off-Broadway: Broken Thread) as Tzipporah, Soraiah Williams (Regional: Lucky Stiff) as Nefertari, Chani Bentabou (Regional: Carrie: The Musical) as Yocheved, Lauren Kidwell (North American and International Tour: The Sound of Music) as Tuya, Rachel Da Silva (Regional: Waitress) as Miriam, Max Ilan (National Tour: Elf) as Aaron, Casey Martin Klein (Regional: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Hotep, and Juan Calix (Tour: Sister Act) as Jethro. They join ensemble members James Caposito (Regional: Newsies), Orion Carter (Regional: Pride and Prejudice), Calista Case (National Tour: Elf), Derick Donato (National Tour: Elf), Reneeé Elkady (Regional: Spring Awakening), Ayla Gittelman Ipek (Regional: Into the Woods), Noah Lytle (National Tour: Addams Family), Ben Marshall (Off-Broadway: The Office! A Musical Parody), Saki Masuda (Lincoln Center Theater: The King and I), Yamil Rivera (National Tour: Pretty Woman the Musical), Lilliannie Arie Urgent (National Tour: Hairspray),and Kylie Wood (92NY: The Little Mermaid).

With music and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) and a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt expands upon the beloved film with ten newly written songs by Schwartz alongside five favorites from the original DreamWorks Animation score. The musical also features Schwartz's Academy Award–winning anthem When You Believe, a soaring song of hope and faith that has become one of the composer's most enduring works.

The story follows two young men raised as brothers in the splendor of ancient Egypt: Ramses, destined to rule as Pharaoh, and Moses, who discovers a hidden past that will transform his life—and history itself. When the truth emerges, the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a profound struggle that will determine the fate of a people. Through spectacle, soaring music, and deeply human storytelling, The Prince of Egypt traces a journey of identity, faith, and freedom that has resonated for generations.

“The Prince of Egypt is one of the most ambitious and emotionally powerful musicals written in the modern era,” said Dylan Perlman, Owner of The Argyle Theatre. “With Stephen Schwartz's extraordinary score and a story that has inspired audiences for centuries, this production allows our company to explore epic storytelling on a grand scale while celebrating a work that continues to grow in importance on the world stage.”

The creative team includes Evan Pappas & Todd L. Underwood (Directors), Todd L. Underwood (Choreographer), Jonathan Brenner (Musical Director), James Rotondo III (Scenic Design), Graham Kindred (Lighting Design), Amanda Scanze (Costume Design), Abbey Kuhns (Projection Design), Kimberly S. O'Loughlin (Sound Design), Holly Romero (Hair/Wig/Makeup Design), Callie Hester (Props Design), and Russ Brown (Music Coordinator). The production team includes Gabrielle P. Guagenti (Production Stage Manager), Kathryn Ronan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Pat Downes (Technical Director). The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.