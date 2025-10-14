Cast Set For ANNIE at the Argyle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Getting ready for the holiday season, The Argyle Theatre has announced the stars of their upcoming production of ANNIE directed by Valerie Wright, choreographed by Debbie Roshe, musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances begin Thursday, November 13, 2025, and run through January 4, 2026. Opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Starring Charlotte Van Ledtje (Regional: High Society) will star as Annie, Robert Gallagher (Broadway: South Pacific, Les Misérables) as Daddy Warbucks, Kendal Hartse (Broadway: SUMMER, The Donna Summer Musical) as Miss Hannigan, Cameron Anika Hill (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Elf the Musical) as Grace Farrell, Gabi Garcia (NY: FIVE The Musical Parody) as Lily and Ben Marshall (Off-Broadway: The Office) as Rooster.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

“The holidays are always a magical time at The Argyle, and there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with Annie. This timeless story of hope, heart, and family is the perfect reminder of the joy and generosity that bring us all together. We’re thrilled to share this beloved classic with our audiences and can’t wait to introduce the extraordinary stars of our production!” said Artistic Director Evan Pappas.

The creative team includes Director Valerie Wright, Choreographer Debbie Roshe, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner, Scenic and Projections Design by Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Costume/Wig/Hair/Make-up Design by Amanda Scanze, Props Design by Callie Hester, and Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, Assistant Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti*, and Technical Director is Pat Downes. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.