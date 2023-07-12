Cast Announced For A BRONX TALE At CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their upcoming cast of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL, running August 12 to 26 in their Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Written by Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo wop score, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. The show length is 2 hours, 15 minutes, including an intermission. Contains adult language, racial conflict and slurs, and scenes of simulated violence.

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is directed by Anthony Arpino and John Mazzarella. The production is musically directed by Frank Perri and choreographed by Rochelle Martin-Vecchio along with costumes by Ronald Green III and scenic design by John Mazzarella.

The cast features Louis Bianco V as CALOGERO, Rob Schindlar as SONNY, Jon Rivera as LORENZO, Jackson Gill as YOUNG CALOGERO, Laila Canelo as JANE, and Veronica Fox as ROSINA.

Also featured are Jeff Greene as EDDIE MUSH, Andrew Mercogliano as JOJO THE WHALE, Brendan Noble as FRANKIE COFFEECAKE, James O'Connor as RUDY THE VOICE and SONNY U/S, Bill O'Leary as TONY TEN TO TWO, and Jaysen Pommells as TYRONE.

The ensemble includes Will Brennan (DOO WOP/SONNY'S KILLER), Steffy Jolin (DANCE CAPTAIN), Dylan O'Leary (DOO WOP/SALLY SLICK), Logan O'Leary (DOO WOP/CRAZY MARIO), Keith Jones (DOO WOP/HANDSOME NICK), Sarah Minto, Alexa Napolitano, Jess Pecorella (ROSINA U/S), Savannah Shaw, Tiara Solorzano (DENISE), and Chantele Sterling (FREIDA/JANE U/S).

Starting at 6pm, the CM Performing Arts Center will host a mini pre-show San Gennaro Feast with food vendors and drinks for purchase on Opening Night, Saturday 8/12, and prior to the following Friday and Saturday performances during the run.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturdays 8/12, 8/19 and 8/26 at 8PM

Sundays 8/13 and 8/20 at 2PM

Wednesday 8/16 at 2PM

Fridays 8/18 and 8/25 at 8PM

To purchase tickets for this crowd-pleasing musical production, Click Here.

The CM Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is "home" to people from all walks of life who work collaboratively to produce quality theatrical productions. Guided by the values of excellence, diversity and community, we seek to make a positive contribution to arts-education, culture and the quality of life on Long Island. The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center is our handicap accessible Main Stage theater which seats 330, including a VIP section of raised banquet seats.

The theater is located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY 11769.