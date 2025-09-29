CM Performing Arts Center Reveals Cast for SHREK THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for its upcoming Main Stage production of Shrek The Musical, running November 1 through November 22, 2025. This larger-than-life fairytale adventure will bring laughter, heart, and plenty of green to Long Island audiences.

James O'Connor will star as Shrek, joined by Cassie Friedman as Princess Fiona, Eli Andrews as Donkey, Richard Giordano as Lord Farquaad, and Rebecca Martowski as Dragon. The roles of Young Fiona and Teen Fiona will be shared by Sadie Mathers and Isabella Muens (Young Fiona) and Paige Mathers and Layla Turnier (Teen Fiona). Ryan Sanford will appear as Young Shrek.

Additional featured roles include Will Brennan (Pinocchio), Isabel Camacho (Mama Bear/Mama Ogre), Samantha Fiore (Humpty Dumpty), AJ Lawrence (White Rabbit), Will Logan (Peter Pan/Pied Piper), Paige Mathers (Pig 3), Sadie Mathers and Isabella Muens (Little Red), Yesenia Morales (The Witch), Kayla Murray (Ugly Duckling), Carissa Navarra (Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy), Kaitlyn Patterson (Pig 1), Charlie Roman (Big Bad Wolf), Michelle Shapiro (Shoemaker's Elf), Layla Turnier (Baby Bear), and Julia Villani (Mad Hatter).

The production team includes Director Anthony Arpino, Music Director Carl Hottinger, Choreographer Sarah Minto, Stage Manager Rebecca Olivieri, and Assistant Stage Manager Juliana Jagielo.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning Broadway hit that turns the world of fairytales upside down. With dazzling music, side-splitting comedy, and unforgettable characters, this family-friendly show is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are now available through the CM Performing Arts Center box office or online at www.cmpac.com.