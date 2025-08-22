Billy Joel Exhibit to Close at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has announced that the landmark exhibit Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey will close on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The first-ever Billy Joel exhibit, curated by LIMEHOF’s Kevin O’Callaghan, has been on display since November 24, 2023, drawing record attendance and national media attention.

“We have been honored to have been the home of the exclusive authorized exhibition for the first ever Billy Joel exhibit, curated by LIMEHOF's own Kevin O'Callaghan,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “The response has been overwhelming, and we hope to continue to feature several items from his archives in the future.”

Over the course of its run, the exhibit has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors from across the U.S. and abroad. Featuring more than 50 years of Joel’s life and career, it showcased rare memorabilia, awards, vintage instruments, behind-the-scenes video footage, historic photos, and audio and video recordings—many donated directly by Joel himself. Upon touring the exhibit before it opened, Joel was so moved by the collection that he repeatedly asked, “Where did you get all this stuff?”

Designed by internationally renowned artist Kevin O’Callaghan, the exhibit told the story of Joel’s journey from Long Island native to global music icon.

New exhibits at LIMEHOF are slated to be announced soon and will open Thanksgiving weekend.

Ticket Information

Fans are encouraged to purchase advance tickets as the final weeks are expected to sell out. Tickets are available at LIMEHOF.