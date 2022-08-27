Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bay Street Theatre to Present JOPLIN'S PEARL: A TRIBUTE TO JANIS JOPLIN in October

Amber Ferrari’s show is a full theater production with vintage attire and an 8-piece band including a horn section.

Aug. 27, 2022  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce Joplin's Pearl, a tribute concert to the late Janis Joplin on Saturday, October 1, at 8 p.m.

Amber Ferrari's show is a full theater production with vintage attire and an 8-piece band including a horn section. Audiences are encouraged to get into the spirit of the era and wear their 1960s garb to create a seamless transition back into the Summer of Love.

Amber Ferrari's energy has been said to "transcend from the stage to the audiences' soul." With a powerful vocal range and a flair for bringing female icons to life onstage her tributes to Janis Joplin, Madonna, and Pat Benatar have lit up stages across her native Long Island. With two songs on the Billboard Music Charts and her own record label, O.M.O. Records Inc., Amber's original music is available wherever you stream your music.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are mandatory upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





