Bay Street Theater To Host 5th Annual Black Film Festival

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the much-anticipated 5th Annual Black Film Festival, an event that celebrates diversity and explores the rich tapestry of African-American stories through the medium of film on Sunday, October 6th at 3PM.

The festival is comprised of four short films, a short discussion after each film, and a mid-screening reception. It is presented by the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center (The BHCCRC Center) in partnership with Bay Street Theater, Black Public Media, JoLa Films, Inc, Suffolk County-Office of Minorities, and The Witness Project. The annual festival is an exciting showcase of short films celebrating black voices and stories. This event is a unique opportunity to experience a diverse selection of films created by talented black filmmakers.

“Our Black Film Festival is an extension of our THINKING FORWARD LECTURE SERIES, Equality Matters in the Hamptons. With our talks and films, The Center aims to start and continue important conversations about race. The more we learn, the better we can understand each other. This brings us together. Hope and love are our guiding forces.” said Bonnie Michelle Cannon, Executive Director BHCCRC.

Said Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater "Bay Street Theater is thrilled to, once again, partner with Bonnie Cannon and the BCCRC to support the Black Film Festival and bring these important films to our community at large."

Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for children and students and are being sold by the BCCRC. Click here to purchase.

