Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Present Wine Online With Wölffer Virtual Wine Tasting Benefit

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its 30th Anniversary Season Kick-Off Benefit on Wednesday, February 24, at 6 p.m. The evening will be hosted live, online via Zoom, and will begin with an introduction from Bay Street's Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz, who will introduce exciting new plans for the upcoming 30th anniversary season. Scott will then hand it over to Wölffer Estate Vineyard's master winemaker, Roman Roth, who will lead a wine tasting of three delicious Wölffer wines, all included and sent directly to attendees' homes.

Tickets are $179 including wine (suggest for a party of four) and must be reserved by February 2. The event is FREE for Bay Street Patrons and available at a discounted rate for donors at other levels as listed on Bay Street's website. A private link to join the tasting will then be sent the day of the event. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve, contact Kim Fink, Director of Development, at 631-718-0818 or kim@baystreet.org.

Wolffer's gifted winemaker, Roman Roth will walk us through three Wölffer Estate wines: Grapes of Roth merlot, Descensia, a reisling/chardonnay blend, and the Estate Rosé, which will all be delivered directly to each household upon reservation. Each order will include these three wines; enough tasting for a party of four! Reservations are available on a first come, first serve basis, and all orders must be reserved by February 2 to ensure that the wine arrives to each home on time. Anyone wishing to attend, even current Bay Street Patrons, must contact Kim Fink to secure the wine, and confirm current address for delivery. Wine will not be sent automatically.

A gifted winemaker, Roman Roth gives "voice" to his wines, produced by experience that covers three continents and stems from the dream of a 16-year-old boy in Rottweil, in Germany's Black Forest. Roman began a three-year apprenticeship at the Kaiserstuhl Wine Cooperative, Oberrotweil, while attending technical school as a teenager. Following that, he traveled to the United States, working at the Saintsbury Estate in California, then to New South Wales, Australia, at Rosemount Estate. Returning to Germany, he became a winemaker at Winzerkeller Wiesloch near Heidelberg and earned his Master Winemaker and Cellar Master Degree from the College for Oenology and Viticulture in Weinsberg. In 1992, Roman became the first winemaker at Wölffer Estate Vineyard and established the estate's distinctive character: European elegance combined with the typicity of Long Island terroir. He has dedicated himself to promoting not only the wines of Wölffer Estate but of Long Island, where he has consulted with numerous vineyards and is currently the President of the Long Island Wine Council. Roman's contribution to quality winemaking on Long Island was recognized at the 2003 East End Food & Wine Awards (judged by the American Sommelier Society), where he was named Winemaker of the Year.

For 30 years, Wölffer Estate Vineyard has been known as one of the finest producers on the East Coast and a center for innovation and hospitality. Founded in 1988 by Christian Wölffer, the estate is now owned and operated by his children, Marc and Joey Wölffer and winemaker/partner Roman Roth. The estate spans approximately 470 acres, including the acclaimed 55-acre, sustainably farmed estate vineyard located in Sagaponack and 52 acres on the North Fork, in addition to 200 acres in Mendoza, Argentina, 2.5 acres in Mallorca, Spain, and 160 acres managed in collaboration with North Fork growers. The unique combination of Bridgehampton loam and breezes from the Atlantic Ocean-located 2.6 miles from the estate-provide maritime conditions perfect for achieving the balance of ripeness and acidity that has come to define Wölffer's signature style.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.