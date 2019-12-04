Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center Announce a Holiday Sing-a-Long

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a holiday sing-a-long with East End treasure Valerie diLorenzo at Bay Street Theater on Friday, December 20 from 7:30 pm - 9 pm. This community event is free and open to all ages!



Join Valerie as we gather round the piano and sing the favorite carols of the season, drink hot cider and listen to a reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. No reservation necessary, just show up at Bay Street and be of good cheer!



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Photo Credit: Michael Heller





