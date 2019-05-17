BWW Review: The Regional Premiere Of ON YOUR FEET! at The Gateway

It is a milestone year for The Gateway, and they are celebrating big time. The Bellport venue begins their incredible 70th season with the regional premiere of the Broadway hit On Your Feet!, The Story Of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. If opening weekend is any indication, the rhythm is indeed going to get you.

Directed by Keith Andrews, the tale follows icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan rising through the ranks of the music industry. The production features some of Gloria's biggest hits including 1-2-3, Mi Tierra, Conga, Coming Out Of The Dark, and, of course, the title song to name a few. The entire score is cleverly crafted to tell her story from her beginnings with the Miami Sound Machine, meeting Emilio, to the months following her tour bus accident. You will find their journey has many ups and downs, making the evening an emotional roller coaster.

Marina Pires and Eddie Noel expertly lead the top-notch cast as Gloria and Emilio. They are an excellent team with great chemistry. You will also adore Sydia Cedeno, who adorably portrays Gloria's beloved grandmother Consuelo. With many hailing from Boadway and National Tours, the entire company is glorious in every aspect.

On the talented creative team, David Rockwell's set is well done. The busy show takes us to several places, and rolling pieces make for seamless scene changes. Emilio Sosa's costumes are beyond gorgeous highlighted by Maria Torres' spectacular choreography. The choreography! Such skill and joy emulate from the cast on the big dance numbers. Also, of course, the big, live band is exquisite.

The Gateway's On Your Feet! is undoubtedly a must see for the Spring season. After a long Winter, we need some spice and great music. A fantastic cast and heart-tugging story make for a memorable night of theatre.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Directed by Keith Andrews, Choreography by Maria Torres, Musical Direction by Andrew Haile Austin, Stage Management by James O. Hansen, Costume Design by Emilio Sosa, Scenic Design by David Rockwell, Video Design by Darrel Maloney, Lighting Design by Kim Hanson.

Starring Marina Pires as Gloria, Eddie Noel as Emilio, Karmine Alers as Gloria Fajardo, Ruben Flores as José Fajardo, Sydia Cedeno as Consuelo, Dan O'Connor as Phil, and Emilee Hassanzadeh as Rebecca Fajardo with Vincent Ortega, Héctor Flores Jr., Andrés Acosta, Sharlane Conner, Antony Sanchez, Cody Gerszewski, Liesl Collazo, Emily Esposito, Ronny Dutra, Miki Michelle, Carina R. Avila, Angely Carucci-Dossier, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Halle Morana & Olivia Hyl as Little Gloria, Hunter Rasmussen as Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy, and John Pitocco.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 286-1133 or visit www.thegateway.org

Photo by Jeff Bellante





