Review: JERSEY BOYS at The John W. Engeman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oh, what a night indeed. The John W Engeman Theatre raises the bar yet again with their thrilling production of fan favorite Jersey Boys. Boasting a Broadway caliber cast, this exciting production runs through May 26th at the exquisite Northport, Long Island, venue. Masterfully directed by Engeman vet Paul Stancato, you certainly won't be able to take your eyes off this wonderful production.

Created by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the Tony winning musical takes us on the wild journey of iconic Rock 'n Roll Hall Of Famers The Four Seasons. Throughout the two act show, each member of the group tells their own perspective of their time in the group. Indeed my fellow fans of the band won't be disappointed as some of the biggest hits are included. Thunderous applause abound for performances of "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Sherry", "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)", "Walk Like A Man", "Who Loves You", "Working My Way Back to You", "Rag Doll" and many more.

Among the cast, the members of the Four Seasons is expertly portrayed by Nick Bernardi as guitarist Tommy DeVito, Stephen Cerf as bass player Nick Massi, Joey LaVarco as lead singer Frankie Valli, and Sean McGee as keyboardist Bob Gaudio. Each of them are absolutely brilliant in their respective roles and the audience is extremely receptive with each performance. Mr. Lavarco even stole some extra bows throughout the show particularly after his performance of the mega hit "Can't Take My Eyes Off You". Everyone in the cast is truly extraordinary.

On the clever creative team, Kyle Dixon's set is well done. A bi-level stage and rolling pieces keep this show moving flawlessly. This is elevated by John Burkland's stunning lighting design and Laura Shubert's wonderful sound design. Special kudos also to Dustin Cross for the beautiful costumes. Indeed this is a visually stunning production. And, of course, the orchestra is spectacular led by Music Director Benjamin Stayner.

And so, Jersey Boys at the John W. Engeman Theatre is certainly a must see as we venture into the Spring season. Judging by the audience opening weekend, you better get your tickets quickly. Great music, the gorgeous Engeman Theatre, and an exciting cast make for a fun night of theatre.

Photo by the John W. Engeman Theatre: Sean McGee (Bob Gaudio), Joey LaVarco (Frankie Valli), Nick Bernardi (Tommy DeVito), and Stephen Cerf (Nick Massi)