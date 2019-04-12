BWW Review: The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

If there ever was a time to see Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, it is now. The strangely uplifting and silly show encourages the viewer to dream. Even if you are sad or down; continue to dream. Don't get me wrong; there are emotional and dramatic moments. However, the overall message thrives.

Currently playing at the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center, Matthew Surico directs the tuner running through May 4th.

Long Island theatre vet Hans Paul Hendrickson is terrific as Joseph. His engaging and spirited take on the role is superb. Additionally, a highlight is fun and poised Jess Ader Ferretti who portrays the Narrator. While the Narrator is singing the story to her class, we see Joseph's story materialized.

The show flows well astutely sung-through with little spoken dialog. The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber score draws roars of cheers. The creators penned this piece is the 1960s and had their first staged productions in the 1980s. The throwback sound is apparent, and the top-notch live band delivers led by Gregory P. Franz. Also, Patrick Grossman designs the set heightened with Ryan Nolin's fun choreography. Add in Ronald Green's beautiful costumes, and this is a visually stunning production.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is undoubtedly a hit for Oakdale's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center. Indeed it is a show that you can immerse yourself in and forget about life for a bit. A fantastic cast and a beautiful message make for an enjoyable night of theatre.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center presents Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through May 4th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 631-218-2810 or visit www.cmpac.com.

By Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Weber, Directed by Matthew W. Surico, Musical Direction by Gregory P. Franz, Set Design by Patrick Grossman, Stage Management by T.J. Smith, Assistant Stage Manager is Karen Tese, Choreography by Ryan Nolin, Sound Design by Nicollette Carosi, Costume Design by Ronald Green III, Dance Captains are Dana Abruzzo & Julianna Jagielo, Lighting Design by Viper Studios, Inc.

Starring Hans Paul Hendrickson, Brianne Boyd, Jess Ader-Ferretti, Jeff Pangburn, Steve Cottonaro, Luke Ferrari, John Mazzarella, Katelyn Murray, Juliana Jagielo, Chris Loeschner, Steve Burbige, Tom Anderson, Josh Coleman, Terrence Sheldon, Christian Kalinowski, Richie Castronova, Mike Shapiro, Dana Abruzzo, Aubrey Alvino, Danielle Maqsood, Antonia Castronova, Kristi Kahen, Kailey Schnurman, Megan Monaghan, Kara Burke, Kate Perpall, Courtney Braun, and Ryan Nolin





