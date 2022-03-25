BWW Review: RIPCORD at Hampton Theatre Company

Celebrating their 37th season, The Hampton Theatre Company (HTC) offers a hilarious showing of David Lindsay-Abaire's Ripcord. The entertaining two-act play seems to be the female version of/answer to The Odd Couple. We follow two very different people who try to make it work when they are assigned as roommates in assisted living. Well, one of them is trying to make it work, anyway. Laugher ensues when they start placing bets on certain things and both are, shall we say, competitive.

Running through April 3rd at the adorable Quogue venue, the production, the third of their current season, is excellently directed by HTC vet and Board President Andrew Botsford.

Leading the superb cast are Laurie Atlas as Abby and Claire Parrella-Curran as Marilyn, both in their HTC debuts. Ms. Atlas brings roars of laugher as Abby. Rough, sassy, and sarcastic are just a few of the terms to describe Abby. But also, she brings heart. Ms. Parrella-Curran as Marilyn is sunny and positive with a quiet confidence, especially to deal with Abby. Both women are incredibly brilliant and make a fantastic team.

The rest of the cast are also outstanding with most taking on multiple roles. A highlight is Matthew Schiavoni, from Sag Harbor, who portrays Scotty, a nurse at the residence. Mr. Schiavoni is charming in the role and clearly has a great rapport with everyone in the cast.

On the clever creative team, Mr. Botsford also designs the set with Meg Sexton and Ricky Bottenus. The intimate stage pretty much stays the room where Abby and Marilyn live, but rolling pieces are seamlessly moved around for certain scenes including a haunted house. You really get to use your imagination here, folks. Indeed, this is heightened with Sebastian Paczynski's atmospheric lighting. Additional kudos to John Gromada and Seamus Naughton for the top-notch sound design.

And so, Ripcord at the Hampton Theatre Company is certainly a must see as we close out this long Winter season. A pillar of the Long Island theatre community, HTC is always putting on quality shows that aren't done too often. And this one doesn't disappoint.

Photo by Tom Kochie