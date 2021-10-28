BWW Review: NATIVE GARDENS at Hampton Theatre Company

The Hampton Theatre Company's doors reopened last weekend kicking off their spectacular 37th season. Running until November 7th, the charming Quogue venue has mounted a spirited incarnation of Karen Zacarias' play Native Gardens directed wonderfully by George A, Loizides. The cast is excellent, and the story has heart, even with some intense moments.

The tale centers on two couples; the Del Velle's and the Butley's. The Del Valle's, Tania and Pablo strongly portrayed by Samantha Herrera and Edwin Alexander Cruz, are a millennial couple who just moved into the neighborhood. Virginia and Frank Butley, hilariously portrayed by Martha Kelly and Terrance Fiore, have been in the neighborhood for some time. Initially we find them quite pleasant to each other. However, new - and rather unexpected - information about Tania and Pablo's property causes a stir. We have all had those neighbors, I'm sure, that can get uppity when talking about their property. And that is what makes this play relatable.

Everyone in the ensemble cast is brilliant and have a great rapport with each other. Even though there are some points where they are downright mean to one another, all of them remain likeable. In the breezy 90-minute show, I was perhaps expecting a few more belly laughs, but you'll leave the theatre feeling optimistic. Additional kudos to set designer Gary Hygom on the visually stunning production. Making optimal use of the stage, the backyards of the two houses flows well. The house of the younger couple is a beautifully rustic fixer upper while the other has a grand and spacious patio. This is enhanced by Sebastian Paczynski's atmospheric lighting and the décor by Mr. Loizides and Mr. Hygom.

The Hampton Theatre Company indeed sets itself apart and this superb production of Native Gardens is no exception. Presenting mostly plays, I love that you never know what will be on the docket at HTC. In its thirty-seven years, it knows its audience well and the quality of their productions is striking. Their shows, especially like this one, leave an impression. Indeed, a thought-provoking story and a great cast make for a thrilling night of theatre.

_______________________________________

Native Gardens is presented by the Hampton Theatre Company at the Quogue Community Hall in Quogue, Long Island, through November 7th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 631-653-8966 or visit www.hamptontheatre.com, Please note that heavy road construction is currently underway near the theatre and detailed instructions are available for parking and theatre entrance.

By Karen Zacarias, directed by George A. Loizides, Set Design by Gary Hygom, Lighting Design by Sabastian Paczynski, Sound Design by Seamus Naughton, Set Décor by George A. Loizides & Gary Hygom

Starring Samantha Herrera, Edwin Alexander Cruz, Martha Kelly, and Terrance Fiore

Photo Credit: Tom Kochi