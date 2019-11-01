BWW Review: Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Hampton Theatre Company

The Hampton Theater Company (HTC) does it again kicking off their spectacular 35th season with Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Running through November 10th at the adorable Quogue Community Hall, the hilarious production is excellently directed by Diana Marbury. It is a satire of Conan Doyle's The Hounds of Baskerville, so you know you are in for an entertaining evening.

The cast is truly brilliant with special kudos to the backstage team. There are around forty characters superbly portrayed among the five-person cast each with distinctive personality traits. HTC regular Matthew Conlon and Duncan Hazard, in his HTC debut, portray Sherlock Holmes and Watson, respectively. They make a fantastic team. HTC vets Andrew Botsford, Tina Jones, and Ben Schnickel round out the cast... and the remaining characters. Their timing and delivery are top-notch. With this team and the backstage crew, everything ran seamlessly... at least from the audience perspective.

Sean Marbury's set is well done and effective highlighted by Sebastian Paczynski's atmospheric lighting. Recent technological updates have truly elevated the already clever productions at the East End theatre. Additionally, Teresa LeBrun's costumes are excellent for the many characters. I'm sure a great deal of tricks were used for the many costume changes which included several quick changes.

It is easy to see why The Hampton Theatre Company has been around for 35 years. They know their audience and choose intriguing productions. Of course they get amazing actors, as well. A great cast and an entertaining story make for a fun night of theatre.

The Hampton Theatre Company presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville at the Quogue Community Hall through November 10th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 866-811-8955 or visit www.hamptontheatre.org

By Ken Ludwig, Directed by Diana Marbury, Set Design by Sean Marbury, Lighting Design by Sebastian Paczynski, Sound Design by Seamus Naughton, Costume Design by Teresa Lebrun

Starring Andrew Botsford, Matthew Conlon, Tina Jones, Ben Schnickel, and Duncan Hazard

Photo by Tom Kochie





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories