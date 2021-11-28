BWW Review: CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre Three

The show is wonderful to begin with; there is no doubt about that. Theatre Three's 37th annual production of the iconic Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol has certainly become a beautiful tradition on Long Island. Even with slight changes throughout the years, this ageless production is as spectacular as ever. Jeffrey Sanzel, the Artistic Director of the Port Jefferson venue celebrating its 51st season, directs the dazzling play running through December 26th.

Mr. Sanzel, a pillar of the Long Island theatre community, also stars as our favorite miserable miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. As we know, the story takes place on the night of Christmas Eve through Christmas morning when the... shall we say... frugal Mr. Scrooge is visited by ghosts in an attempt to save his greedy soul from an eternity of shackles and chains. Among the ghosts that visit him are Jacob Marley (Mr. Scrooge's deceased business partner) and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet To Come. Mr. Sanzel's outstanding performance of the role from being crotchety to ultimately finding the Christmas spirit is always inspiring and really the best around.

Also among the cast is Theatre Three vet Stephen T. Wangner who superbly portrays Jacob Marley. Everything from Marley's appearance to entrance is slightly different from year to year and Mr. Wangner delivers with thrilling intensity. The Ghost of Christmas Past is strongly portrayed by Noelle McLeer whose powerful and commanding performance is one you will remember for quite some time. Getting the most laughs indeed is Scott Hofer who is completely charming as the "cheeky" Ghost of Christmas Present. As for the The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, that costume is operated this year by Theatre Three vet Steven Uihlein. And yes, I said operated. In one of the most elaborate and remarkable of costumes, the faceless undertaker-like ghost stands almost to the top of the stage. Surrounded by fog, a ragged black wrap drapes around him as he maneuvers back and forth and his arms open brusquely to the sound of thunder as he is taking Scrooge through his potential future. It is really jaw-dropping.

A major change for this year's production is Tiny Tim. For this year in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, a puppet was brilliantly created for the role which is portrayed by a very young child. According to Theatre Three's website, "... Our concern is always for the safety of our cast, staff, and patrons. Everyone involved with our productions is fully

vaccinated. A Christmas Carol is the heart of our season. The main issue would be the casting of our young company and, in particular, Tiny Tim. When we realized that we would not be able to cast children under twelve, we had to solve this dilemma. We would like you to meet our Tiny Tim. This puppet was designed and constructed by Austin Michael Costello, a gifted creator of puppetry. After hours of consultation with Austin, we realized that our Tiny Tim must be small and easily transferred from one actor to another. The goal was to create a theatrical Tim rather than a realistic being. Our Tiny Tim is 36 inches tall and made of wood, fabric, and a malleable plastic, Wonderflex. His clothing was handmade to fit his slight frame. The assembly took weeks of delicate work, during which Austin provided us pictures and video of the progress. For his voice, we have pre-recorded a young actor. We are very grateful to Finn Thomas for lending us his talent for this final piece. Rehearsals were spent learning the best ways to animate our Tiny Tim. Gently passing him hand-to-hand, understanding that each movement and gesture had a meaning. Even more, it became about making him real for us, a true part of the Cratchit family. In short, he was no longer a puppet. He was Tiny Tim...."

I really could go on and on, but you can probably tell that the entire company is truly extraordinary with the vast majority of the cast taking on several roles.

On Mr. Sanzel's creative team, Randall Parsons' set is well done. The large stage has concealed sections and rolling pieces that make for seamless scene changes. Well, that and because this production is a well-oiled machine after thirty-seven years. This is cleverly enhanced by Robert W. Henderson, Jr's atmospheric lighting and sound design and Mr. Parsons' stunning costumes. You'll notice the costumes change very slightly from year to year, but you still get that 19th century aura. If you have seen previous productions, you will also notice that music has been added which is a lovely touch.

And so, if you haven't seen this incarnation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in a while - or if you haven't seen at all - go see it. You will adore it. The classic story and this superb cast will surely get you into the Christmas spirit.

__________________________________________________

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is presented annually by Theatre Three of Port Jefferson through December 26th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

By Charles Dickens, Adapted & Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, Production Design by Randall Parsons, Lighting & Sound Design by ROBERT W. HENDERSON, JR., Properties Design & Construction by KARIN BAGAN, Technical Direction by STEVEN BARILE, Stage Management by MELISSA TROXLER, Original Musical Conception & Sound Effects Design by Ellen Michelmore, New Musical Design by WILLIAM ROSLAK, Musical Direction by Brad Frey,

Starring Jeffrey Sanzel, Steven Uihlein, DOUGLAS J. QUATTROCK, JASON FURNARI, ALANNA ROSE HENRIQUEZ, Scott Hoffer, GINGER DALTON, STEPHEN T. WANGNER, NOELLE MCLEER, Linda May, CASSIDY WORRELL, JULIE FRIEDMAN, ISABELA THOMSEN, Ellie Dunn, Brooke Morrison, AVA ANDREJKO, DAVID LAFLER, GRIFFIN FLEMING, MICHAELA REIS, ARIANA GLASER, ALEXA EICHINGER, HANNAH WALLER, Addyson Urso. and ADIYAH HALL