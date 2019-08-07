BWW Review: ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Bay Street Theater

Closing out a spectacular Summer season, Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theater offers a new take on musical theatre icon Annie Get Your Gun. Masterfully directed by Sarna Lapine, this thrilling production has extended its run through September 1st at the adorable East End venue. It boasts a brilliant cast and creative team and it is sure to have you singing the popular Irving Berlin score for days.

The fictional story, by Dorothy Fields & Herbert Fields, centers on real life sharpshooter Annie Oakley. It goes into her rise to fame and her romance with fellow sharpshooter, Frank Butler.

Broadway vet Alexandra Socha is superb as Annie Oakley. Indeed, audience favorites include her performances of "Doin' What Comes Natur'lly" and the classic "Anything You Can Do". Ms. Socha and Matt Saldivar, as Frank, make a great team believable as a couple quarrelling and then some tender moments. In truth, the whole company is brilliant and I could go on and on about them. It seems everyone is genuinely enjoying their time in this production.

On the clever creative, Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams' set is well done. Rolling pieces and the large cast chipping in make for seamless scene changes. Kudos also to lighting designer Jiyoun Chang for enhancing the beautiful set and Valérie Thérèse Bart's stunning costumes. And, of course, it is always thrilling to see a live orchestra, this one, in costume, led by Shawn Gough.

Is Annie Get Your Gun done consistently? Perhaps. But this bold telling of the show is certainly a must-see for the season. A wonderful cast, brilliant creative team, and visionary director make this a wonderful evening of theater.

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin, Based on the book by Dorothy Fields & Herbert Fields, Directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Bay Street's Frost/Nixon), Choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, Set Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Music Direction by Shawn Gough, Lighting Design by Jiyoun Chang, Costume Design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, Sound Design by Jane Shaw, Wig & Hair & Make-up Design by Elizabeth Printz, Prop Design by Lena Forman, Stage Management by Jane Pole, Casting by Binder Casting

Starring Alexandra Socha as Annie Oakley (Head Over Heels, Red Oaks), Jennifer Sanchez as Dolly Tate (Pretty Woman: The Musical, West Side Story), Jonathan Joss as Sitting Bull (King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation), Matt Saldivar as Frank Butler (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, Honeymoon in Vegas), George Abud as Charlie, Isa Mooney as Jessie, Meaghan McInnes as Nellie, Oge Agulé as Pawnee Bill, Orville Mendoza as Buffalo Bill, Stephen Lee Anderson as Foster Wilson, and Will Hantz as Little Jake with Aidan Ziegler- Hansen, Allison Walsh, David Macleod Haines, Erica Spyres, and Kara Mikula

Photo by Lenny Stucker: Alexandra Socha, Orville Mendoza, and Matt Saldivar





