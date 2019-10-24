BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT Comes to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Broadway Fright Night, part of its Broadway Spotlight Series, on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $25 - $55, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Broadway Fright Night is a celebration of songs from musicals with supernatural, horror and sci-fi themes. Created and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, five of New York's finest vocalists will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in this all-new concert event. Scheduled performers are Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; CATS; Jekyll & Hyde; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White), Jackie Burns (Wicked; If/Then; Hair), Janine Maria DiVita (Grease; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Anything Goes), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky; A Christmas Story) and Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots; Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz. The evening will include musical selections from Wicked; The Phantom of the Opera; Jekyll and Hyde; Little Shop of Horrors; The Rocky Horror Show; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Dance of the Vampires; Bat Boy and much more!!!

Join us for "spook-tacular" evening certain to give audience members of all ages thrills and chills in this "can't miss" concert event.





