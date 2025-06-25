Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE is Coming to Modern Classics Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island is reviving a modern American classic, Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, from July 12 - 27 at BACCA Arts Center, 149 N. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY.

A View from the Bridge by Arthur Miller is a modern American tragedy set in an Italian-American neighborhood in 1950s Brooklyn. The story centers on Eddie Carbone, a longshoreman who lives with his wife, Beatrice, and her orphaned niece, Catherine. When Beatrice's relatives arrive illegally from Italy to find work, tensions in the household grow. Catherine falls in love with one of the immigrants, Rodolpho, sparking Eddie's jealousy and possessiveness. The play reveals the destructive power of pride, repressed desire, and the clash between personal loyalty and the rule of law. Miller has crafted a powerful exploration of identity, justice, and the human cost of denial.

In these tense times, this play has even stronger impact.

Offering unique interpretations to Miller's classic characters are Kevin Russo, Thaddeus C. Plezia, Derek McLaughlin, Tim Smith, Julianne 'Jules' Donohue, Camile Arnone, Andrew Accardi, Alex Rich, John McGowan, Leo Pompeo, and Natalia Cotto.

Production directed by Emily Vaeth, assisted by Samantha Connolly; with stage manager Caroline McCurdy. The production is produced by Catherine Clyne, and features set design by Ian Fried with lighting & sound design by Dan Kani and costume design by Jeanine Loesch.

Comments

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...