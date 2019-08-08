ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Bay Street Features Three Long Island Child Actors
Bay Street Theater has announced that Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN has been extended to run until September 1. The show is one of the most beloved musicals of Broadway's Golden Age with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, based on the book by Dorothy and Herbert Fields and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Bay Street's Frost/Nixon). Tickets still available at the Box Office at 631-725-9500 open daily 11 am - show time or log on to baystreet.org. Special offers include free student Sunday matinees, $20 under 20 tickets, $30 under 30 tickets, and a limited amount of $40 seats.
The show features three young professional actors from Long Island:
WILL HANTZ (Little Jake) is from Sag Harbor, NY and is making his professional debut in Annie Get Your Gun. Will has performed in Frankenstein Follies at The Bay Street Theater for two consecutive years under the tutelage of Helene Leonard of Stages Theater Company. He has most recently performed in Suessical the Musical at The Southampton Cultural Arts Center and played the role of The Tin Man in the drama club performance of The Wizard of Oz at Sag Harbor Elementary School. Will has also enjoyed attending Camp Shakespeare in Amagansett, and summer programs in filmmaking and theater arts at The Ross School. When not involved in acting pursuits, Will loves gaming, building with LEGOs, hanging out with his canine sister Ruby, and surfing with his dad.
Meaghan McInnes (Nellie) is thrilled to be making her Bay Street Theater debut in this wonderful production. Meaghan is from Huntington, NY and her previous regional credits include: Annie (Duffy, u/s Annie), Gypsy (u/s Baby Louise), Miracle on 34th St (Susan Walker). Children's Theater credits include: Seussical (JoJo), Shrek (Young Fiona), and Little Mermaid (u/s Flounder). She thanks everyone at Bay Street Theater for this amazing opportunity, Take3 Talent, Christina Music Studio and to her supportive family @meaghanmcinnes.
ISA MOONEY (Jessie) is happy to be making her theatrical debut on the Bay Street stage this summer. She has really enjoyed her time with the wonderful cast and crew of Annie Get Your Gun and is proud to be part of the production. Isa is currently attending LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan. She lives in Brooklyn and spends time in Shelter Island, and would like to thank her parents, brother, sisters and her favorite cousin Ash for their continued love and support. Outside of theater Isa loves creative writing, volunteering at her local animal shelter and being outdoors.
The cast also includes Alexandra Socha as Annie Oakley (Head Over Heels, Red Oaks), Jennifer Sánchez as Dolly Tate (Pretty Woman: The Musical, West Side Story), Jonathan Joss as Sitting Bull (King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation), Matt Saldivar as Frank Butler (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, Honeymoon in Vegas), George Abud as Charlie, Oge Agulué as Pawnee Bill, Orville Mendoza as Buffalo Bill, Stephen Lee Anderson as Foster Wilson, Aidan Ziegler- Hansen as Ensemble, Allison Walsh as Ensemble, Davis MacLeod Haines as Ensemble, Erica Spyres as Ensemble and Kara Mikula as Ensemble.
The creative team includes Sarah O'Gleby (Choreographer), Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Set Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervisor), Shawn Gough (Music Director), Jiyoun Chang(Lighting Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Elizabeth Printz (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Lena Forman (Props Design), Erik Della Penna (Arrangement & Orchestration), Jane Pole (Stage Manager) and Binder Casting (Casting).
Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR tells the story of sharpshooter Annie Oakley (Alexandra Socha), who starred in Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, and her tempestuous romance with fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler (Matt Saldivar). Acclaimed director Sarna Lapine brings a fresh, modern approach to the story, incorporating elements from Dorothy Fields' original book to create the strongest and most revolutionary Annie Oakley ever seen.