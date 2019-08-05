ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Extends at Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater has announced that Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN opened to an enthusiastic audience on August 3. Due to popular demand, the show will be extended and will now run through September 1. The show is one of the most beloved musicals of Broadway's Golden Age with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, book by Dorothy and Herbert Fields and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Bay Street Theater's Frost/Nixon). ANNIE GET YOUR GUN is sponsored in part by Baron's Cove and The Shed.
Single tickets are on sale now by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 open daily 11 am - show time or log on to baystreet.org. Special ticket offers include free student Sunday matinees, $20 under 20 and $30 under 30. There are also a limited amount of $40 tickets available.
Audience members for opening night included Bay Street Board of Trustee members Steve Todrys (Board Chairman), along with Erik Batt, Adrianne Cohen, Carol Konner, Riki Kane Larimer, Flora Schnall, Eric Segal, Andrea Wahlquist, along with Chair Emeritus, Ana Daniel, and former Board members Lance Gotko and Joe Sparacio. Others included Mercedes Ruehl who just starred in Bay Street Theater's production of SAFE SPACE, Pasadena Playhouse producer Danny Feldman, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenken, Broadway Producers Jamie deRoy and Jayne Baron Sherman, as well as Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming.
The cast includes Alexandra Socha as Annie Oakley (Head Over Heels, Red Oaks), Matt Saldivar as Frank Butler (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, Honeymoon in Vegas), George Abud as Charlie, Jennifer Sánchez as Dolly Tate (Pretty Woman: The Musical, West Side Story), Orville Mendoza as Buffalo Bill, Oge Agulué as Pawnee Bill, Jonathan Joss as Sitting Bull (King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation), Stephen Lee Anderson as Foster Wilson, Isa Mooney as Jessie, Meaghan McInnes as Nellie, Will Hantz as Little Jake. The Ensemble cast includes Aidan Ziegler-Hansen, Allison Walsh, Davis MacLeod Haines, Erica Spyres and Kara Mikula.
The creative team includes Sarah O'Gleby (Choreographer), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervisor), Shawn Gough (Music Director), Erik Della Penna (Arrangement & Orchestration), Greg Kenna (Copyist) Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Set Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Elizabeth Printz (Hair and Makeup Design), Lena Forman (Props Design), Stephen Gabis (Dialect Coach), Jane Pole (Stage Manager), and Binder Casting (Casting).
Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR tells the story of sharpshooter Annie Oakley (Alexandra Socha), who starred in Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, and her tempestuous romance with fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler (Matt Saldivar).
Acclaimed director Sarna Lapine brings a fresh, modern approach to the story, incorporating elements from Dorothy Fields' original book to create the strongest and most revolutionary Annie Oakley ever seen.
The 2019 Mainstage Season is sponsored in part by New York State through the generosity of NY State Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; the New York State Council on The Arts, a State Agency; Town of Southampton; The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust; The Shubert Foundation; and fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning. Support for new work comes from The New Directions Fund, Joseph Stein New Musical Fund, Age Focus Medical Management, Twin Forks Pest Control, and Yave Tequila. Previews are sponsored by Peconic Landing. "Pay What You Can" performances are sponsored by Sotheby's International Realty. ANNIE GET YOUR GUN sponsored in part by Baron's Cove and The Shed. 30 Under 30 tickets sponsored by Corcoran.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.