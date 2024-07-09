Video: First Look At Footloose at Arkansas' The Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at The Rep's production of Footloose in an all-new video!

This explosive movie musical bursts onto the live stage on July 9th! With dynamic new songs, as well as pop-rock hits like “Almost Paradise” and “Let’s Hear It for the Boy”, this musical celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

This July, the raddest party in town is at The Rep! Following every Saturday evening performance of FOOTLOOSE, join us at the Lobby Bar for Totally 80s Karaoke! No special ticket is required…the parties are free and open to the public. Come watch the fireworks onstage, then grab the mic and give us your best Rick Astley. Hosted by a different superstar queen each night, big hair and vintage threads are encouraged!

The cast includes Jordan Arrasmith (Bickle), Tawanna Campbell (Ethel McCormack), Annslee Clay (Ensemble), Brian Earles (Ensemble/Dancer), Brianna East (Betty Blast/Eleanor Dunbar/Cowgirl), Luke Ferguson (Gavin), Holly Ruth Gale (Lulu Warnicker), Ethan Hall (Chuck/Cowboy Bob), Savannah Halter (Ensemble/Dancer), Amaya Hardin (Urleen), Spencer LaRue (Ren McCormack), Michael Matherne (Travis), Gary Newton (Uncle Wes Warnicker), Isabella Nguyen (Youth Ensemble), Victoria Pekel (Ariel Moore), Caroline Perry (Ensemble/Dancer), B Cordell Piggee (Coach Roger Dunbar/Ensemble), Leigh Anne Ralston (The Principal), Paige Martin Reynolds (Vi Moore), Ray Robinson (Willard Hewitt), Emily Royer (Rusty), Michael A. Shepperd (Rev. Shaw Moore), Makayla Shipe (Ensemble), Frederick Webb (Lyle), Nate Westerman (Jeter/Youth Ensemble), and Hannah Lauren Wilson (Wendy Jo).

The creative team includes Anna Kimmell (Director), Rachel Perlman (Choreographer), Robert Frost (Music Director), Sydney Lynne (Scenic Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Luke Mitchell (Sound Designer), Luisa Ann Torres (Production Stage Manager), Ash Willeby (Assistant Stage Manager), and Sarah Chen (Assistant Music Director).

Comments